Trump scores a victory in battle over tax returns
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s efforts to keep his tax returns private played out on both coasts Thursday, with a California judge handing him an initial victory and his lawyers in New York City arguing that federal prosecutors there are trying “to harass” him by seeking the documents.
On the West Coast, a federal judge in Sacramento granted the Trump campaign’s request to block a new California law that requires presidential candidates to release five years of tax returns to run in the state’s March 2020 primaries. State officials are deciding whether to appeal.
The ruling came hours after the president sued to block New York prosecutors from their push to obtain his returns as part of a criminal investigation into payments made to two women who claimed to have affairs with Trump.
The two Democratic-led states have emerged as Trump’s most ardent foes, fighting not just for his tax returns but repeatedly suing his administration over his environmental, immigration and other policies.
In California, Democrats have argued that the president’s tax returns provide critical information about his financial history and business dealings. While the New York battle is part of a criminal investigation, lawmakers there also have pushed for the disclosure of his state returns, drawing another Trump lawsuit.
“States have a legal and moral duty to restore public confidence in government and ensure leaders seeking the highest offices meet minimal standards,” said Jesse Melgar, a spokesman for Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
He did not address whether California plans to appeal the ruling. Secretary of State Alex Padilla, who’s in charge of elections, said the state will consider its options when the judge releases a written ruling by Oct. 1.
In court in Sacramento, Trump’s lawyers conceded that the president would likely forgo the state’s primary ballot rather than release his returns. U.S. District Judge Morrison England Jr. questioned why releasing tax returns was such a hurdle but was ultimately open to arguments opposing the law.
500 illnesses, 8th death in relation to vaping in US
NEW YORK (AP) — More than 500 people have been diagnosed with vaping-related breathing illnesses, but the cause remains unknown, U.S. health officials said Thursday. An eighth death was also reported.
Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration revealed that its criminal investigations unit started tracking leads early on, as cases pointed to black market vaping products. The agency’s tobacco director, Mitch Zeller, stressed that it is not interested in prosecuting individuals who use illegal products but is lending a hand because of the unit’s “special skills.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 530 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 38 states and one U.S. territory, up from 380 a week ago.
Missouri joined the list later Thursday, announcing the death this week of a man in his mid-40s at a St. Louis hospital.
Canada reported its first case Wednesday, a high school student who was on life support and has since recovered.
All patients had used an electronic cigarette or other vaping device.
Doctors have said the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury, with the lungs apparently reacting to a caustic substance. So far, no single vaping product or ingredient has been linked to the illnesses, though most patients reported vaping THC, the high-producing ingredient in marijuana.
Fetal remains found are nearly 2 decades old
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Illinois authorities on Thursday said that more than 2,200 preserved fetal remains found stacked in the garage of a deceased doctor’s home were from abortions performed in Indiana nearly two decades ago and it’s up to authorities there to determine if crimes were committed.
At a news conference in Joliet, Illinois, near where the remains were found sealed in individual bags inside more than 70 boxes, Will County officials said that the fetal material was from abortions performed in 2000, 2001 and 2002 in Indiana. The material will be sent back to Indiana, where authorities are investigating.
State’s Attorney James Glasgow said that there are no immediate indications that Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who died Sept. 3, conducted any abortions in Illinois or committed any crimes in the state.
Glasgow did leave open the possibility that Illinois authorities could investigate a statement Klopfer once made that he performed an abortion of a 10-year-old Illinois girl who had been raped by her uncle, even though investigations found no records of such a crime.
He said that the laws Klopfer might have violated in Indiana were on disposal of fetal remains and failing to file the proper paperwork related to the procedures.
“If they (Indiana authorities) get any information about the 10-year-old girl and it’s within the statute of limitations then we would make ourselves available,” he said. But, he said, “We need to make no further criminal inquiry here.”
Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley and Coroner Patrick O’Neil would not say how the fetal remains were marked or whether there was information on each bag with the names of the women who had abortions. Glasgow said it is obvious from the condition of the fetal remains that the abortions were done many years ago.