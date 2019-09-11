Never forget

Chris LeClair, second from left, of Woodbridge, Virginia, visits the grounds of the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial with his children Emily, age 12, from left, Melody, age 11, and Ash, age 3, before a ceremony in observance of the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks at the Pentagon in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. LeClair's late father-in-law, U.S. Navy information systems technician Gregg H. Smallwood, was killed inside the Pentagon when American Airlines Flight 77 struck the building. People who were too young on 9/11 to even remember their lost loved ones, and others for whom the grief is still raw, paid tribute with wreath-layings and the solemn roll call of the dead Wednesday as America marked the 18th anniversary of the worst terror attack on U.S. soil.