Released after hunger strike

Ajay Kumar, 33, greets reporters and supporters after being released on bond from Immigrations and Customs Enforcement in El Paso, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Kumar went on a hunger strike for more than 70 days in July to protest his detention since August of 2018, enduring painful forced feeding through a tube in his nose. Kumar, from India, was initially denied an application for political asylum and ordered deported and is appealing the ruling.