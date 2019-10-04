Utah plans to restore bighorn sheep to island
ANTELOPE ISLAND STATE PARK (AP) — Utah has announced plans to restore the state’s bighorn sheep population a year after a respiratory illness outbreak killed more than 100 sheep.
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources unveiled plans Thursday to release 35 sheep on Antelope Island in January with the goal of increasing the island’s sheep population to 125.
Wildlife biologist Jace Taylor said only 26 out of 150 sheep survived the November 2018 outbreak on Antelope Island, but they were later euthanized.
Taylor said they still haven’t determined how the sheep contracted the disease.
State park employees are planning to build a fence on the south end of the island to help monitor and contain the sheep.
There are currently an estimated 4,150 bighorn sheep throughout Utah.
Navajo company buying 3 coal mines
BILLLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Navajo Nation company says it will retain 1,200 employees at three coal mines in Wyoming and Montana that it bought through a bankruptcy auction.
The announcement Thursday came a day after a federal judge gave final approval for the transfer of the mines from bankrupt Cloud Peak Energy to the Navajo Transitional Energy Co.
The purchase makes the Navajo company the third largest coal producer in the United States.
It comes as the industry is reeling from closures of coal-fired power plants across the U.S. Utilities increasingly favor natural gas and renewable energy sources over coal.
The deal covers Wyoming’s Antelope and Cordero Rojo mines Montana’s Spring Creek mine.
Navajo Transitional Energy Co. Chief Executive Clark Moseley says the company has a “solid record of returning mines to profitability.”
Campaign: Sanders had heart attack
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders had a heart attack, his campaign confirmed Friday as the Vermont senator was released from a Nevada hospital.
The 78-year-old was at a campaign event Tuesday when he experienced chest discomfort and was taken to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a heart attack. The senator was transferred to Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center where doctors inserted two stents to open up a blocked artery in his heart, according to a statement from the Las Vegas doctors.
The doctors, Arturo Marchand, Jr. and Arjun Gururaj, said the rest of his arteries were normal.
A blocked artery can cause a heart attack, which just means that an area of the heart is suffering and in danger of damage because it’s not getting enough blood or oxygen. An artery-opening procedure like the one Sanders had, and placing stents, which are tiny scaffolds to keep the artery open, restores blood flow and helps prevent future problems.
The statements from Sanders and his doctors do not indicate whether his heart suffered any permanent damage, or the extent of any. The sooner blood flow is restored, the better the chance of survival without damage, which is why heart experts urge anyone thinking they might be having a heart attack to call 911.
The doctors said the rest of his stay before being discharged Friday was “uneventful with good expected progress.”
The campaign also released a statement from Sanders where he thanked the doctors, nurses and hospital staff.
“After two and a half days in the hospital, I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work,” he said.
He was expected to return to Vermont.
This marks the second time in two months that health problems forced Sanders to cancel campaign events. In September, he backed out of some appearances in South Carolina because he lost his voice. His campaign said at the time that Sanders felt fine.
Iranian hackers said to target 241 accounts
WASHINGTON (AP) — Microsoft said Friday that hackers linked to the Iranian government targeted a U.S. presidential campaign, as well as government officials, media targets and prominent expatriate Iranians.
Overall, the hackers attempted to penetrate 241 accounts — four successfully — though none of those penetrated was associated with presidential campaigns or current or past U.S. officials, Microsoft said. A company spokeswoman declined to identify those targeted, citing customer privacy.
Reuters and The New York Times reported that the attack targeted President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, but this could not be independently confirmed. But a review of publicly available internet records by AP showed that the Trump campaign’s official website is linked to Microsoft’s email service.
Tim Murtaugh, spokesman for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, said there was “no indication that any of our campaign infrastructure was targeted.”
Microsoft’s announcement is the latest sign that foreign governments are looking for ways to potentially disrupt the 2020 presidential election. U.S. intelligence officials have sounded the alarm about the risks for months.
Russia’s hacking of the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign, as well as the subsequent leaks of emails during the 2016 election roiled the DNC, hurt the Clinton campaign and was a focal point in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.
Foreign hackers have long targeted U.S. government and politicians, generally with little notice. But the disruption caused by Russia’s attack has heightened awareness and prompted fears that other nations will try to follow Russia’s example. Iran in particular could have a stake in the outcome of the U.S. election after Trump withdrew the United States from a nuclear agreement and stepped up sanctions against the country.
“The Russians came after us and our election system in 2016 and they paid virtually no price for that activity,” said Jamil N. Jaffer, director of the national security law and policy program at George Mason University, and former chief counsel of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “It’s not surprising that China now more aggressively and maybe the Iranians are getting in that game. Why not?”
‘Dank’ scrutinized amid vaping illnesses
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s a widely known vaping cartridge in the marijuana economy, but it’s not a licensed brand. And it’s got the kind of market buzz no legitimate company would want.
The vaping cartridges that go by the catchy, one-syllable name “Dank” — a slang word for highly potent cannabis — are figuring prominently in the federal investigation to determine what has caused a rash of mysterious and sometimes fatal lung illnesses apparently linked to vaping. Most of the cases have involved products that contain the marijuana compound THC, often obtained from illegal sources.
The suspect Dank vapes are a familiar product in the underground marijuana economy — it’s not a legal, tested brand. It’s merely a name on a box or a cartridge, packaging that’s easily obtained online and used by illicit producers to lure customers.
But with colorful boxes and names like Cherry Kush and Blue Dream, the homemade vapes appear convincing on the shelf.
“It doesn’t look very different from what you can buy in a (legal) dispensary,” said Beverly Hills-based cannabis attorney Allison Margolin.
So far, investigators have not identified a culprit in the illnesses reported in dozens of states. But officials say patients have mentioned the Dank name frequently.
Many of the people who got sick in Illinois and Wisconsin, for example, said they used cartridges sold in Dank packaging.
The raw materials to produce a Dank vape aren’t hard to find: Ready-to-fill Dank boxes and cartridges can be ordered from Chinese internet sites for pennies apiece. A Craigslist post last week offered a box stuffed with empty Dank packages for $16. And you can buy the boxes and empty cartridges in shops in downtown Los Angeles.
A rogue producer adds cannabis oil — almost certainly untested — and it’s ready for sale.