Police honor slain officer

Thousands of police officers line a street in Monroe, New York, as the hearse bearing police officer Brian Mulkeen leaves the Church of the Sacred Heart, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Officer Mulkeen was fatally struck by two police bullets while struggling with an armed man after chasing and shooting at him Sunday in the Bronx borough of New York. It was the second time this year a New York City police officer has been killed by friendly fire.