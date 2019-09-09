Idaho officials confirm 2 cases of vaping-related illness
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public health officials confirmed Tuesday that two people in Idaho have developed a serious lung disease linked to vaping.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced the two patients, one a minor and the other a young adult, were hospitalized for a time but are now recovering at home. Three more suspected cases were being investigated, said department spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr, and said officials expected that number to increase.
“Last week we didn’t know about any cases,” said Forbing-Orr. “We’ve asked clinicians to be on the alert for signs of this respiratory illness, and I think as word gets out we will probably have more cases, unfortunately.”
The outbreak of vaping-related lung disease has sickened roughly 450 people in at least 33 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The federal agency said five people had died nationwide as of Friday; a sixth death was reported in Kansas on Tuesday.
All of the suspected and confirmed cases in Idaho have been in people between the ages of 15 and 30, said Forbing-Orr.
State officials are asking health care providers to watch for any signs of respiratory illness in patients who use vaping products, and to report any possible cases to public health officials. Symptoms can include shortness of breath, chest pain, fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
“We are investigating each report and looking for things that might be common among the patients as well as asking about the types of vaping products and devices people have used to try and pinpoint the source of these illnesses,” Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner said in a statement.
Neighboring states have also reported cases, including one death in Oregon and illnesses in Utah and Montana.
The use of vapes and other e-cigarette devices has grown in popularity in recent years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention annual survey of risky behavior by youth found that a little more than 14% of Idaho high school students reported using an electronic vapor device at least once in the past 30 days in 2017, compared to a national rate of just over 13%.
Democrats step on shaky ground with fracking bans
DENVER (AP) — Several Democratic presidential candidates are running on a promise to ban fracking — and stepping on unstable political ground as they do so.
An all-out prohibition on the controversial natural gas extraction process — backed by Sens. Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — has been well received by the liberal and climate-focused voters closely watching the primary. But the proposal also threatens to antagonize unions and voters in areas that depend on oil and gas for jobs.
That opposition may be fiercest in some of the states Democrats care about most. Banning fracking could have a dramatic impact on the economy in Pennsylvania, a state Democrats consider a must-win in their pursuit of the White House. It could also jeopardize the party’s hold on Colorado, a swing state trending its way, not to mention Democrats’ dreams of winning statewide in Texas, the headquarters of the energy industry and home to 137,000 natural gas wells.
The candidates’ support for a ban is one of the clearest examples of the party’s move to the left in its 2020 primary. Only a few years ago, President Barack Obama celebrated the benefits of fracking — welcoming the energy independence and lower costs that come from an increase in domestic production. To address environmental concerns, his administration focused on tighter regulation of fracking on federal land but largely steered clear of the state-level battles over whether the practice was dangerous, dirty or accelerating climate change by encouraging dependence on fossil fuels. Even most environmental groups have advocated for regulation, not an all-out ban.
But climate advocates have enjoyed growing influence in the primary, as the party’s base is increasingly focused on climate change and searching for immediate and meaningful policy solutions — even if the political path for those ideas is unclear.
“To say that you would ban fracking is a very difficult position to take in some key states,” said Rick Ridder, a Democratic strategist who worked as Howard Dean’s 2004 presidential campaign manager and fought fracking in Colorado. “There’s an extremely important distinction between local control and banning something.”
In climate change town halls last week, Harris, Sanders and Warren called for bans on fracking. Others, like former Vice President Joe Biden and the two Texans in the race — former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke — have balked at such a step, which some campaigns acknowledge would require legislative action.
Gun legislation stalls as congressional leaders trade barbs
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that Democrats are engaging in “theatrics” over gun control legislation, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that “people are dying” because the Senate leader refuses to act.
After a summer of devastating mass shootings, Congress appears no closer to approving legislation to curb gun violence as President Donald Trump wavers on what kind of bill he wants the lawmakers to send for his signature.
“Lives are at stake,” Pelosi told reporters, visibly shaken by questions asking if the House could have done more.
“Don’t ask me what we haven’t done. We have done it,” Pelosi said. “If you are annoyed with my impatience it’s because people are dying because Senator McConnell hasn’t acted. Why don’t you go ask him if he has any regrets for all the people who died because he hasn’t acted?”
McConnell refuses to allow a vote on a House-passed bill to expand background checks for gun purchases because he says it’s not clear the Senate would be able to pass the legislation or that Trump would sign it into law.
For Democratic leaders, who held a press conference Monday pushing action on guns, “It’s all about trying to scare people,” McConnell said.
Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican, took a similar hard line after a meeting of GOP leaders Tuesday at the White House. Trump wants to work with Congress “to solve problems,” Scalise said, while Democrats appear intent on being “more aggressive in taking away people’s guns.”
Scalise was unimpressed by polls showing more than 90% support for stronger background checks, saying the House-passed bill “just makes it harder for law-abiding citizens to exercise their Second Amendment rights, and we’re not going there.”
Still, the White House meeting reflected increased pressure for Congress to act following the spate of mass shootings that killed dozens of people.
The White House’s legislative director met privately with Republican senators Tuesday to discuss ideas the administration is considering, including so-called red-flag legislation to allow officials to take away guns from people believed to be dangers to themselves or others and quicker imposition of the death penalty for mass shooters.
McConnell said the summer’s mass shootings “deserve a response.” But he’s waiting on the White House for next steps and only wants to consider legislation Trump would sign into law. The White House had previously warned it would veto the Housebackground checks bill.
White House spokesman Judd Deere said the meeting with GOP congressional leaders lasted well over an hour and covered a range of issues, not just guns. He declined to say whether or when Trump will release a plan.
But some GOP senators say inaction is not an option and they are anxious for Trump to take the lead.
Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., who has championed another bill that would expand background checks, told reporters, “It’s time to act now.”
Toomey has had several discussions with the president in recent weeks, but said he still is “not sure” if Trump is rethinking his past opposition to the bill.
Georgia Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, a conservative who is often considered a voice of the caucus, emerged from Tuesday’s lunch saying, “Many of us feel like doing nothing is not a satisfactory answer.”
McConnell met Tuesday with a bipartisan group of U.S. mayors, including some from cities where mass shootings occurred. The mayors are urging approval of the House bill.
The bill, approved in February, would expand background checks to cover private sales such as one that allowed a Texas shooting suspect to purchase his weapon before killing seven people last month.
The U.S. Conference of Mayors is focusing on background checks as a first step to stem gun violence. A letter signed by 278 mayors from both parties urged Congress to act on the House bill.
On Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee was considering other gun bills, including a red-flag law and a ban on large-capacity magazines.
But Pelosi has privately told House Democrats the House has done its job, and for now Democrats need to put pressure on McConnell to act.
The Senate Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, said McConnell should quit with the words and “put the bill on the floor” for a vote.
“Shame on him,” Schumer said. “There are people who died. Shame on him.”