Trumps greet Australian Prime Minister and wife

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife Jenny Morrison as they arrive for a State Dinner at the White House, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Washington. A glittering crowd of American and Australian luminaries gathered under the stars in the White House Rose Garden Friday, resolutely "celebrating" even as serious matters of national security and politics loomed over host and President Donald Trump.