Hong Kong’s leader says mask ban necessary
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s embattled leader insisted a new measure banning masks at rallies was not a move toward authoritarian rule or at the behest of the Chinese government, which signaled its approval shortly after she implemented the toughened response to quell four months of increasingly violent protests.
International observers worried, however, that Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s use of the Emergency Ordinance — last invoked more than 50 years ago — could lead to harsher measures that would limit free expression in the semiautonomous Chinese territory.
The mask ban went into effect Saturday. Two activists filed legal challenges late Friday on grounds it would instill fear and curtail freedom of assembly, but a court denied their request for an injunction.
Lam announced the measure Friday night as thousands of masked protesters crammed streets in the central business district and staged demonstrations in other areas of the city, shouting “Hong Kong people, resist!” They set fires and vandalized subway stations, prompting police to respond with tear gas.
An officer fired a single shot from his gun in self-defense after he was attacked by protesters in the northern Yuen Long district, said police spokeswoman Yolanda Yu. She said a male was wounded, but that police didn’t know exactly how he got shot. A police official, who requested anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the news media, said the male is 14. A Hospital Authority spokesman said the teen was in serious but not critical condition.
The teen became the second victim of gunfire since pro-democracy protests began in June and just three days after an 18-year-old protester was shot by a riot police officer at close range.
Lam said the mask ban would be “an effective deterrent to radical behavior.”
“We must save Hong Kong — the present Hong Kong and the future Hong Kong,” she said. “We must stop the violence. ... We can’t just leave the situation to get worse and worse.”
Paris police force attack treated as possible terror act
PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors opened an investigation Friday that treats the fatal knife attack that a civilian employee carried out at Paris police headquarters as a potential act of terrorism.
The longtime police employee stabbed four colleagues to death Thursday before he was shot and killed. A background search led to the investigation for murders committed “in relation with a terrorist enterprise” and “criminal association with terrorists,” the Paris prosecutors’ office said.
The office announced the decision in a two-line statement and provided no details about the evidence that persuaded prosecutors a terror investigation was warranted.
David Le Bars, head of the Union of National Police Commissioners, told French broadcaster BFM TV it came from easily accessible sources found in a search of the attacker’s home.
US sanctions squeezing Iran-backed Hezbollah
BEIRUT (AP) — The conflict between Iran and the U.S. that has created tensions throughout much of the Middle East is now also being felt in Lebanon, where Washington has slapped sanctions on the Iran-backed Hezbollah and warned they could soon expand to its allies, further deepening the tiny Arab country’s economic crisis.
The Trump administration has intensified sanctions on the Lebanese militant group and institutions linked to it to unprecedented levels, targeting lawmakers for the first time as well as a local bank that Washington claims has ties to the group.
Two U.S. officials visited Beirut in September and warned the sanctions will increase to deprive Hezbollah of its sources of income. The push is further adding to Lebanon’s severe financial and economic crisis, with Lebanese officials warning the country’s economy and banking sector can’t take the pressure.
“We have taken more actions recently against Hezbollah than in the history of our counterterrorism program,” Sigal P. Mandelker, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence at the U.S. Treasury, said in the United Arab Emirates last month.
Mandelker said Washington is confident the Lebanese government and the central bank will “do the right thing here in making sure that Hezbollah can no longer have access to funds at the bank.”
Hezbollah, whose Arabic name translates into “Party of God,” was established by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard after Israel’s invasion of Lebanon in 1982. The group, which enjoys wide support among Lebanon’s Shiite community, runs institutions such as hospitals, clinics and schools _ but it also has tens of thousands of missiles that Hezbollah’s leadership boasts can hit anywhere in Israel.
The group is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, some Gulf Arab countries and few Latin American nations, while the European Union considers only Hezbollah’s military wing of the group to be a terrorist group.
Today, it is among the most effective armed groups in the Middle East with an arsenal more powerful than that of the Lebanese army, and has sent thousands of its fighters to Syria to back President Bashar Assad’s forces in that country’s civil war. Hezbollah and its allies have more power than ever in parliament and government and President Michel Aoun is a strong ally of the group.
“We knew that searching through his computer histories, the websites visited, his relations, we would quickly have some information,” Le Bars said.
He called the suspicion the slayings of three police officers and an administrator resulted from an extremist plot “a cataclysm” since the attacker worked for the police department. A fifth person was seriously injured.
The 45-year-old employee worked as a technology administrator in the Paris police intelligence unit. Investigators scoured the man’s computer and cellphone Friday for clues to his motive.
They also interviewed witnesses and his wife, who was taken into custody Thursday, said a police official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation.