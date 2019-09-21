Youth leaders at UN demand bold action on climate change issues
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Fresh off the climate strike that took hundreds of thousands of young people out of classrooms and into the streets globally, youth leaders gathered at the United Nations on Saturday to demand radical moves to fight climate change.
“We showed that we are united and that we, young people, are unstoppable,” Swedish 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg, who started the climate strike movement with her lone protest in front of her country’s parliament about a year and a half ago.
More than 700 mostly young activists attended the first of its kind Youth Climate Summit, according to Luis Alfonso de Alba, the U.N. special climate summit envoy.
Friday’s strike across six continents and Saturday’s youth conference presage a full-on climate conference next week at the U.N. General Assembly, which has placed the issue of climate change at front and center as world leaders gather for the annual meeting.
Activists at Saturday’s gathering demanded money for a fund to help poorer nations adapt to a warming world and provide greener energy. They also insisted that the world should wean itself quickly from coal, oil and gas that cause climate change.
“Stop the criminal contaminant behavior of big corporations,” said Argentine climate activist Bruno Rodriguez. “Enough is enough. We don’t want fossil fuels anymore.”
Jayathma Wickramanayake, the U.N. Secretary-General’s youth envoy, called climate change “the defining issue of our time. Millions of young people all over the world are already being affected by it.”
During Thunberg’s short lifetime, for example, the Earth has already warmed 0.6 degrees Fahrenheit.
Greek police make arrest in 1985 hijacking of TWA Flight 847
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police said Saturday they have arrested a suspect in the 1985 hijacking of a flight from Athens that became a multi-day ordeal and included the slaying of an American.
Police said a 65-year-old suspect in the hijacking was arrested Thursday on the island of Mykonos in response to a warrant from Germany.
Lt. Col. Theodoros Chronopoulos, a police spokesman, told The Associated Press that the hijacking case involved TWA Flight 847. The flight was commandeered by hijackers shortly after taking off from Athens on June 14, 1985. It originated in Cairo and had San Diego set as a final destination, with stops scheduled in Athens, Rome, Boston and Los Angeles.
The hijackers shot and killed U.S. Navy diver Robert Stethem, 23, after beating him unconscious. They released the other 146 passengers and crew members on the plane during an ordeal that included stops in Beirut and Algiers. The last hostage was freed after 17 days.
The suspect was in custody Saturday on the Greek island of Syros but was set to be transferred to the Korydallos high security prison in Athens for extradition proceedings, a police spokeswoman told The Associated Press. She said the suspect was a Lebanese citizen. The spokeswoman spoke on condition of anonymity because the case was ongoing.
Police refused to release the suspect’s name.
Paris police use tear gas on anti-government protesters
PARIS (AP) — Clusters of anti-government activists in Paris repeatedly scuffled with police who responded with tear gas Saturday as supporters of France’s yellow vest protests tried to revive the movement opposed to President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies.
In the morning, officers dispersed small crowds of demonstrators who tried to gather in central areas where police has banned protests this weekend. Most weren’t wearing the motorist safety vests that gave the movement its name.
Police in full anti-riot gear moved quickly and used tear gas on and around the Champs-Elysees avenue, a frequent location for protests after the first yellow vest demonstrations against fuel taxes started 10 months ago.
Environmental activists and a far-left workers union also had organized Saturday protests. France’s annual heritage weekend, a popular event when many cultural sites are open to the public, was also taking place.
Authorities deployed more than 7,000 officers and banned protests in a large central area including the presidential palace, government and parliament buildings, the Champs-Elysees, the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame Cathedral.
Paris police said at least 163 people had been arrested as of Saturday afternoon, and nearly 400 received 135-euro ($149) fines for demonstrating in a banned area.
The yellow vest movement emerged in November 2018 and swelled into weekly protests in Paris and other French cities that led to often-violent clashes between protesters and police. The demonstrations finally petered out this summer.
Macron made multiple concessions to the movement, including a 10 billion-euro package of measures to boost purchasing power. But anger is now mounting again over his plans to overhaul France’s costly, convoluted pension system.