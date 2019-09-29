Ukraine: Trump didn’t use military aid as lever
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president said Tuesday that no one explained to him why millions of dollars in U.S. military aid to his country was delayed, dismissing suggestions that President Donald Trump froze the funding to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is struggling to distance himself from U.S. politics — and to contain the damage to Ukraine and his own reputation from a July phone conversation with Trump that unleashed a congressional impeachment inquiry.
“It is impossible to put pressure on me,” he told reporters Tuesday. “Many people try to influence me,” he said, but “I am the president of independent Ukraine.”
Zelenskiy said that in discussions with Trump, he repeatedly stressed the importance of U.S. military aid to help Ukraine battle Russian-backed separatists.
In the July call, he thanked Trump for his “great support in the area of defense” and said Ukraine was ready to “cooperate for the next steps,” according to a rough transcript released by the White House . Zelenskiy suggested Tuesday that military aid was raised in other discussions, but didn’t say when they took place.
The Pentagon announced plans in June to send $250 million in aid to Ukraine, but its delivery was delayed. A defense official said last week that the Trump administration held up the money to analyze the extent to which Ukraine was addressing long-standing U.S. concerns about corruption.
The funding was then released in September.
“It wasn’t explained to me” why the money didn’t come through earlier, Zelenskiy said.
Zelenskiy also said he has never met or spoken with Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who has been at the heart of Trump’s effort to investigate Biden. According to the transcript of their conversation, Trump told Zelenskiy he would have Giuliani call him about pursuing an inquiry into the role of Biden’s son, Hunter, on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.
Protester shot as Communist Party marks milestone
HONG KONG (AP) — In a fearsome escalation of violence, Hong Kong police shot a protester in the chest at close range Tuesday, leaving the teenager bleeding and howling on the ground. Tens of thousands joined anti-government demonstrations that spread across the semi-autonomous Chinese territory in a challenge to Beijing’s dominance as the Communist Party celebrated 70 years in power.
The officer fired the single pistol shot as protesters swarmed toward him, Police Commissioner Stephen Lo said, hitting the 18-year-old on the left side of his chest. Lo defended the action as “reasonable and lawful,” saying the officer feared for his life and had no other choice.
Hong Kong’s hospital authority said the teen was one of two people in critical condition, with a total of 66 injured as fierce clashes between protesters and police wracked China’s freest and most international city.
While officers have fired warning shots in the air on multiple occasions during months of unrest, this was the first time a protester has been struck by gunfire. The shooting marked a dramatic surge in violence that spread chaos to multiple areas.
Lo said there was no order for police to shoot if they are under threat but they can use appropriate force. He described protesters as “rioters,” saying they have committed widespread criminal acts — from attacking police officers, including 25 who were injured, to destroying public property and vandalizing shops and banks linked to China.
“The officer was under attack, his life was threatened. ... He made a very quick decision and shot the assailant. I believe it was his best judgment at the time,” Lo said.
He added that although the officer also had a rifle for rubber bullets, the event unfolded very quickly. He didn’t answer questions on why the officer fired at the teen’s chest and not his limbs.
Apart from the incident in Tsuen Wan, where the teen was shot, he said officers also fired five warning shots in four other areas, although no one was injured. Police arrested more than 180 protesters, he added.
Local TV stations showed two officers with bloodied faces pointing pistols as protesters who sought to spoil the Oct. 1 anniversary of Communist rule fought pitched battles with riot police.
Protests in Iraq lead to clashes, killing 2 people
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security forces clashed with anti-government protesters in the capital and other provinces Tuesday, killing two people and injuring more than 200, according to officials.
The confrontations were some of the worst in more than a year, and signaled that the war-weary country could be facing a new round of political instability.
In Baghdad, the protests, which were organized on social media, began peacefully with more than 1,000 people marching into the central Tahrir Square. As some tried to cross the bridge to reach the fortified Green Zone — home to government offices and foreign embassies — police started throwing stun grenades and firing rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse them. Some fell to the ground as they ran away, wiping their eyes.
“We want this government to be changed. This is a government of political parties and militias,” said Fadhel Saber, 21, who was participating in the protest because he is unable to find a job.
As more people converged into the square chanting anti-government slogans, riot policemen began to fire live ammunition to disperse them, scattering the mostly young male protesters, some of whom covered their face with scarves. Other protesters responded by throwing stones at security forces and waved Iraqi flags above the water cannon. Young men were seen carried away, some of them bleeding.
Medical officials in Baghdad said one protester was killed and dozens were injured, some with live and others with rubber bullets, while many others suffered breathing problems because of the tear gas.
Similar protests and confrontations took place Tuesday in the southern cities of Basra and Nasiriyah.
In Nasiriyah, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of the capital, one protester was killed and around 20 people injured, according to hospital officials.
All medical officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with Iraqi health ministry regulations.
A joint statement issued by the Iraqi interior and health ministries said one person was killed and 200 injured Baghdad’s running clashes, including 40 members of the security forces.
It said it “regretted” the violence that accompanied the protests in Baghdad and several other provinces, blaming “a group of rioters” for the inciting violence, while calling for calm and restraint.
The protests were the most serious against Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi’s government since it was formed nearly a year ago.
Iraq’s influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called in a tweet on government leaders to launch an investigation into Tuesday’s clashes.
“We want the very basic rights: Electricity, water, employment, and medicine, and nothing else,” said Mohammed Jassim, a protester. “But this government is shooting at the crowd and killed some people,” he added.
The economically-driven protesters said the government should be changed because of its failure to improve public services and create jobs. Many also held posters of a popular army commander — Iraq’s counterterrorism chief, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Wahab al-Saadi — whose recent dismissal from office sparked controversy, with some blaming it on Iran-backed politicians in the country.
Abdul-Mahdi removed him from his post last week and transferred him to the Defense Ministry. Iraqis largely credit al-Saadi with leading the fight against the Islamic State group and many voiced anger at the unexplained move.
State-run news agency reported that after the protest took place, Abdul-Mahdi gave orders for the government to assist university graduates to find jobs.
The protesters included dozens of fresh university graduates who are unable to find jobs in the corruption-plagued but oil-rich country.
Mohammed Kadhim, a 27-year-old resident of Baghdad, said the current government is full of “empty promises and lies.”
Also Tuesday, Iraq’s Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim ordered the temporary closing of the country’s consulate in the Iranian city of Mashhad.
The details of the incident were not immediately clear, but an Iraqi official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Iranian authorities had detained several Iraqi diplomats in the city after they were attacked.
Mashhad is a major center of pilgrimage for Shiite Muslims, who are the majority sect in both Iran and Iraq.
Iraq finds itself growingly caught in the middle of U.S.-Iran tensions in the region, which began after the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal last year.
___
Associated Press writers Murtada Faraj and Ali Abdul-Hassan in Baghdad contributed reporting.