US, El Salvador sign asylum deal, working details
NEW YORK (AP) — The United States on Friday signed an agreement that paves the way for the U.S. to send many asylum-seekers to one of the world’s most violent countries, El Salvador.
But both countries must first take necessary legal actions and implement major border security and asylum procedures before it would go into effect, according to a draft copy of the agreement obtained by The Associated Press.
The deal is the latest ambitious step taken by the Trump administration to lean on other nations — many of them notoriously violent — to take in immigrants to stop the flow of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.
U.S. immigration officials also are forcing more than 42,000 people to remain in Mexico as their cases play out and have changed policy to deny asylum to anyone who transited through a third country en route to the southern border of the U.S.
Curbing immigration is a signature political issue for Trump and one that thrills his supporters. But the U.S. is also managing a crush of migrants at the border that has strained the system.
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan and El Salvador’s foreign minister, Alexandra Hill Tinoco, signed the “cooperative asylum agreement” in a live-streamed press conference on Friday.
They lauded the two countries for working together to stem migration to the U.S. but provided few details about the agreement.
Condemnation from migrant and refugee advocates was swift.
Storm threatens Mexico’s Los Cabos resorts
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Residents and tourists hunkered down in homes, shelters and hotels as Hurricane Lorena menaced Mexico’s resort-studded Los Cabos area Friday, threatening damaging winds, flash floods and life-imperiling surf along the Baja California Peninsula.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that the storm’s eye was hugging the southern end of the Baja California Peninsula as of mid-afternoon, and said Lorena’s future track was “highly uncertain.”
Earlier police and soldiers went through low-lying, low-income neighborhoods, urging people to evacuate. Locals who have been through past hurricanes took no chances, pulling boats from the water and boarding up windows and doors.
“If we don’t get the yacht out, the waves can damage it,” said Juan Hernández, who rents his craft to foreign visitors. It’s “a preventative measure for when a cyclone threatens.”
Authorities in Los Cabos said 787 people had taken refuge at 18 storm shelters. Local security forces urged evacuations even as some tourists continued to stroll the streets under cloudy skies. Others returned to their hotels.
The hurricane center said Lorena’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 85 mph, and its center was about 45 miles east of Cabo San Lucas. The storm was reported to have stalled over the area, motionless for the time being.
But it was already kicking up heavy waves under dark skies at the twin resorts of San Jose del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas.
Civil defense official Carlos Godínez said Friday that an American tourist who went to the beach in Los Cabos with his son died after being swept out to sea. The son survived. But Godínez said the death occurred early Thursday, before beach access was restricted, and that it was “not necessarily attributable” to Lorena.
A second tropical storm, Mario, was about 345 miles south of the southern tip of the Baja peninsula and had sustained winds of 65 mph. But it wasn’t expected to hit land.
Trudeau’s support holds after apology
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Friday that he let down his supporters — and all Canadians of color — by appearing years ago in brownface and blackface. Yet the scandal’s fallout may be limited in a country without the harsh and still-divisive racial history of the neighboring United States.
“I hurt people who in many cases consider me an ally,” Trudeau told a news conference. “I let a lot of people down.”
Trudeau, 47, is seeking a second term as prime minister in an Oct. 21 election. His leading opponent, Andrew Scheer of the Conservative Party, has assailed him as “not fit to govern” because of the revelations. But key figures in the prime minister’s Liberal Party have stuck by him, including Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, who would be a favorite to replace Trudeau as Liberal leader if he lost the election.
Many minority Canadians, increasingly active in politics and government, seem ready to forgive Trudeau.
“As I have gotten to know Justin, I know these photos do not represent the person he is now, and I know how much he regrets it,” Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan, a Sikh, said on Twitter.
Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto, predicted Trudeau would easily weather the scandal.
“Indeed, I think he is drawing some sympathy,” Wiseman said. “This affair is a media bombshell that is bombing with the public ... The international media love this story because it goes against type.”