Remembrance of Khashoggi

A Turkish police officer walks past a picture of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi prior to a ceremony, near the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, marking the one-year anniversary of his death, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. A vigil was held outside the consulate building Wednesday, starting at 1:14 p.m. (1014 GMT) marking the time Khashoggi walked into the building. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)