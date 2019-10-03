Hatians suffer in midst of political crisis

People in need of food call out for a sack of rice during a federal government distribution of food and school supplies to some residents of Cite Soleil, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. The daily struggles of Haitians have only become more acute as recent anti-government protests and roadblocks force the closure of businesses, sometimes permanently, as people lose jobs and dwindling incomes fall behind a spike in prices.