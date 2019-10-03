Pope names anti-Mafia prosecutor to court
as scandal swirls
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Thursday named one of Italy’s leading anti-Mafia prosecutors as president of the Vatican’s criminal tribunal, just as a new scandal erupted over alleged financial wrongdoing in the heart of the Holy See.
The appointment of Giuseppe Pignatone came two days after Vatican police raided the Apostolic Palace and seized documents and computers from the secretariat of state. Also searched were the offices of the Vatican’s financial watchdog agency, which is tasked with flagging possible money laundering and other suspicious financial transactions.
The Vatican press office declined to comment further on the raids, saying only that they were based on a report from the Vatican bank and auditor general’s office about past financial operations.
A Vatican source familiar with the case, speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to reveal details, said the transactions concerned efforts by the secretariat of state to sanitize a botched, money-losing real estate deal in London that originated during the previous pontificate.
L’Espresso magazine, meanwhile, reproduced what it said was a Vatican police directive announcing the precautionary suspension of five Vatican employees involved in the transactions.
The Vatican newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano, denounced the publication of the directive as “mediatic mudslinging,” though the editorial didn’t address the Vatican police’s decision to distribute the directive, complete with photos and identities of the employees, to all Vatican staff. It said the investigation showed that the financial reforms launched by Pope Benedict XVI a decade ago were working.
But the institutional damage to the reputation of the Financial Information Authority was already being felt. The office cooperates with counterparts in other countries, sharing information in the global fight against money-laundering and terrorist financing. A Vatican police raid and sequester of files might make other nations less willing to share sensitive financial information.
Boris Johnson’s conciliatory tone on Brexit falls flat on EU
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought Thursday to build a coalition at home to back his new Brexit approach even as key European leaders declared that the measures he just proposed fall far short of the concessions needed to forge a deal.
Johnson offered a strikingly more conciliatory tone Thursday than in his previous tempestuous appearances in the House of Commons, arguing that the changes his government just offered on regulating trade between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit represented a significant compromise. Johnson thinks the concessions should resolve the concerns that prompted British lawmakers to reject the previous Brexit deal three times.
“We have made genuine effort to bridge the chasm, to reconcile the apparently irreconcilable and to go the extra mile as time runs short,” he said.
Britain is set to leave the EU on Oct. 31 unless it seeks an extension and one is granted. Johnson has said he plans to leave on that day with or without a Brexit divorce agreement, yet the British Parliament has passed a law requiring him to seek an extension if no Brexit deal is reached. It’s not yet clear how Johnson can reconcile that directive with his plans to leave the EU.
Economists and Johnson’s own government say a no-deal Brexit could lead to significant trade disruptions for Britain, including shortages of medicine and fresh produce.
The new proposals from Johnson’s government, delivered to the EU on Wednesday, focus on maintaining an open border between the U.K.’s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland — the key sticking point to a Brexit deal. The U.K. proposes to do that by keeping Northern Ireland closely aligned to EU rules for trade in goods, possibly for an extended period.
UN: 14,000 ‘grave violations’ against Afghan kids in 4 years
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Deteriorating security across Afghanistan in the past four years led to over 14,000 “grave violations” against children, including nearly 3,500 youngsters killed and over 9,000 injured, according to a U.N. report circulated Thursday.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned “the alarming level” of grave violations committed by all parties and the fact that children “continue to bear the brunt of the armed conflict.”
Of serious concern, he said, is that the nearly 12,600 children verified to have been killed or injured in 2015-2018 represented almost a third of all civilian casualties. That was “an increase of 82 percent in child casualties compared with the previous four years,” he wrote.
Guterres said in his fourth report on children and armed conflict in Afghanistan that the rise was traced to “an increase in child casualties resulting from ground engagements, explosive remnants of war and aerial attacks.”
The U.N. chief said he is “extremely concerned,” especially by the number of children killed and injured as a result of “aerial operations conducted by government and pro-government forces.”
According to the report, child casualties from airstrikes “have significantly increased since 2015,” reversing the downward trend of the four preceding years. The U.N. verified 1,049 child casualties from airstrikes in 2015-2018, including 464 youngsters killed. That represented 40% of civilian casualties from aerial attacks, the report said.
Guterres said armed groups were responsible for 43% of child casualties _ 3,450 killed and 9,149 injured. While Taliban fighters were responsible for the majority, the number attributed to the Islamic State extremist group increased overall during the four-year period, he said.
Government and pro-government forces were responsible for 30% of child casualties, he said.