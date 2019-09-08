Brexit in UK could bring ‘chlorinated chicken’ from U S
NEW YORK (AP) — Could Brexit bring America’s “chlorinated chicken” to the United Kingdom?
The European Union has long refused to import poultry from the United States that is routinely rinsed with chemical washes to kill germs. But the United Kingdom’s planned exit from the EU is putting the practice back in the spotlight, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson even taunting Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn by calling him a “chlorinated chicken.”
The term has come to sum up concerns that Britain could be pressured to accept looser food safety standards when negotiating its own post-Brexit trade deals.
Unlike in the EU, the use of antimicrobial sprays and washes is widespread in the U.S. chicken industry. Companies apply them to kill germs at various stages during processing, such as when carcasses are de-feathered, gutted or any other point when feces could splatter and spread germs like salmonella. The chemicals used in rinses have to be approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and their use is limited to specified amounts. The agency says the rinses are present in finished products at insignificant levels.
The U.S. chicken industry says the use of chlorine has declined to about 10% of the country’s plants, as other chemicals have become more common. It says the rinses help improve food safety, but that it’s difficult to completely rid raw chicken of salmonella and campylobacter germs, which don’t sicken birds and are commonly found in their guts.
Campylobacter isn’t widely known in the U.S. but is a major cause of food poisoning.
Critics of food safety regulation in the U.S. say the use of antimicrobial washes and sprays underscores how widespread the bacteria are in raw chicken, especially considering the persistence of food poisoning outbreaks. Tony Corbo of Food and Water Watch, a group that has called for stricter meat regulations, said the rinses could be used to mask broader sanitary problems during production.
In a statement, the U.K.’s Food Standards Agency said chlorine washes can be used on fresh produce like salad, but not on meat or animal products. It noted only water can be used to remove surface contamination from poultry carcasses in EU countries.
Those rules will stay in place after the U.K. leaves the EU, the agency said, and any potential change would involve “a rigorous risk assessment.”
Mexicans march to demand
safety,
justice for women
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of people marched silently in Mexico’s capital Sunday to urge justice for women who suffer violence in one of the most dangerous countries to be female, victims who include students murdered by rejected suitors, girls raped before they reach puberty and single mothers who disappear without a trace.
Relatives of victims carried pictures of missing and murdered daughters and sisters. They held signs proclaiming, “We won’t stop until we find you!” The word “justice” was scrawled on tape over mouths. They choked back tears as they detailed the practically nonexistent investigations into the cases, and the ability of the perpetrators to walk free.
“This is a state that doesn’t punish, that doesn’t guarantee the rights of women, much less victims,” said María de la Luz Estrada, coordinator of the National Citizen’s Observatory of Feminicide and one of the march’s organizers.
On average, Estrada said, 10 women are murdered every day in Mexico, often after a sexual assault. At least 9,000 more have disappeared without a trace in recent years. The statistics are fuzzy because only around one in 10 crimes in Mexico is reported. Only 10% of total criminal cases result in prison sentences, and when it comes to rape, only 2% of assailants face jail time.
“This is a macho, discriminatory culture that always thinks the woman provoked the situation,” said Estrada, who has been fighting for women’s safety for more than 20 years, since hundreds of women were found slain and dumped in the desert outside Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas.
The United Nations says four of every 10 Mexican women will experience sexual violence, such as unwanted groping or rape, during their lifetimes. Women who report sex crimes are often re-victimized during the investigations, facing questions about what they were wearing at the time of the assault and how many sex partners they have had. Health officials frequently fail to collect forensic evidence.
A 2018 government survey said 80% of women in Mexico don’t feel safe. Sexual harassment and assault are so common on public transportation that the Mexico City subway reserves two cars on every train exclusively for women.
Pope insists
that ‘Poverty
is not inevitable’
ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Pope Francis insisted Sunday that poverty isn’t inevitable and that the poor deserve the dignity of work as he visited a rock quarry in Madagascar where hundreds of people toil rather than scavenge in the capital’s biggest dump.
Francis appealed for new development strategies to fight global poverty as he visited the Akamasoa project, or “City of Friendship,” which soars on a hillside above the dump in Antananarivo. The project is the brainchild of an Argentine priest who was so overwhelmed by the abject poverty of Madagascar that he set about creating ways for the poor to earn a living.
Over 30 years, the Akamasoa quarry has produced the stones that built the homes, roads, schools and health clinics that now dot the pine-covered hillside.
Villagers, students and quarry workers lined the neat streets and pastel-painted doorways to greet the pope as he arrived, and thousands of children sang their hearts out for him in the village auditorium. The pope was clearly overwhelmed by their enthusiasm, particularly when a girl named Fanny told him in French that his visit would encourage the students to work and pray harder.
Speaking off the cuff in French, Francis told them that Akamasoa’s founder, the Rev. Pedro Opeka, had been a student of his in 1967-68 at a Buenos Aires seminary, but that he remembered that Opeka didn’t much care for studying.
“He had a love for work,” Francis said to giggles.
Returning to his prepared remarks and with Madagascar’s president listening behind him, Francis told the villagers that the existence of Akamasoa meant that God had “heard the cry of the poor.”
“Your plea for help — which arose from being homeless, from seeing your children grow up malnourished, from being without work and often regarded with indifference if not disdain — has turned into a song of hope for you and for all those who see you,” Francis told them. “Every corner of these neighborhoods, every school or dispensary, is a song of hope that refutes and silences any suggestion that some things are ‘inevitable.’”
“Let us say it forcefully: Poverty is not inevitable!”