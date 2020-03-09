Nico's Pizza meatza chiena
The Meatza Chiena is pictured Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Nico's Pizza in Provo.

At Nico's Pizza, you can get meatballs as an appetizer. They come in groups of six or 12. They also serve meatballs on the make your own pie pizza. 

Location: 255 W. Bulldog Blvd., Provo

