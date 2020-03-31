I didn't have anything to do with the following prank, but I wished I had. One Monday morning, everyone returned to the office, only to find Nicolas Cage staring at them from every possible vantage point.
Basically, someone had made color printouts of Cage, with a multitude of different expressions, and then carefully cut out the faces and taped them over the faces appearing in basically every photo in the room.
Nicolas Cage peering out from award-winning photography from our photo staff? Check.
Cage leering from the faces of newsroom employees' photos of their spouses and children? Check.
A small Cage face attached to my little wooden art figure, that I have since turned into a guitar-player with long hair, an earring, and an Eddie Van Halen Frankenstein guitar-shaped air freshener? Check, you really got me.
The newsroom was abuzz most of the next couple days with people trying to figure out who had pulled off this wonderful, but very time-consuming gag. But nobody stepped forward to take credit.
It remained a mystery for months. Finally, I was working late one night with one of the other reporters, and she brought up the prank -- and finally admitted she had executed it. She had been an initial suspect, sure, but she had covered her tracks well and had successfully diverted attention elsewhere when the subject first came up.
Most of the Cage faces are gone. But if you look closely around the newsroom, a few of them still remain.
It just goes to show, you can never trust the quiet ones!