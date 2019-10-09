This haunted house is a definite standout in quality. Right when you walk into the outdoor area from the parking lot, you can tell you’re in for a Halloween treat. The atmosphere sucks you in before you even get in line, with both devilish creature animatronics and actors walking around, intimidating guests. And it just gets better and better once you get inside.
It was quite difficult to decide which haunted houses got the honor of the top three spots. Nightmare on 13th was a tough contender, but just missed it because of its shorter length.
The walkthrough includes several sophisticated electronic creatures that will make you pee your pants, along with some pretty dang amazing optical illusions that make monstrous actors seemingly appear out of thin air. There are also many sensory experiences, such as different smells for different areas, and a part where the ground falls out from under you.
Nightmare’s sets are varied and quite impressive -- I felt like I was walking into movie sets of mining shafts, Egyptian tombs, circuses, bayous, fairy tales and more.
In addition to the main attraction, we gave the shorter X Scream experience a try. The line queue implies the walkthrough is alien-themed, and going in, we were told to expect sensory overload for all of our senses, which sounded highly intriguing. But what we didn’t expect was for it to be absolutely, can’t-see-your-hand-in-front-of-your-face pitch dark nearly the entire way, and nothing really relating to extraterrestrials.
We were left feeling our way around slowly and frustratingly, and the only additional “sensory experiences” were occasionally feeling different textures on the walls, a few people lightly touching our feet and heads, and a couple of loud sounds. I personally wasn’t very impressed and wouldn’t do it again, so unless that sounds like your idea of a good time, I'd skip that add-on but would definitely recommend the main attraction.
See more at https://nightmareon13th.com