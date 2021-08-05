BYU football vs. UCF in 2020 Boca Raton Bowl

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake hoists the trophy after the 49-23 Cougar win over UCF in the 2020 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

When you are the head coach, the success of a football team rests squarely on your shoulders. Kalani Sitake kept his team focused and fighting through the challenges of 2020, but now the doubters are back and expecting BYU to fail to maintain their success.

Maintaining a high level of play year after year is the hallmark of really good coaches and now it is on Sitake to show he belongs in that category. If the Cougars end up winning nine or more games and are in the national Top 25 conversation, it will validate his approach as a head coach.

