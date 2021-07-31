While there is no doubt that Mandell's experience (34 games played, 36 total tackles) will benefit the BYU defense tremendously in 2021, his biggest contribution might by with his leadership and attitude. Mandell is the epitome of a high-energy, confident defender. No, he won't always be perfect — but he will always believe that he is capable of making big plays and will convey that to his teammates. When facing good opponents, a team has to have key players who won't get down when things get tough, who can rally everyone around them. Look for Mandell to be vocal and bring a lot of intensity.
No. 11: D'Angelo Mandell, junior defensive back
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
