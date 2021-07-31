BYU football vs. Liberty

BYU sophomore defensive back D'Angelo Mandell celebrates after making a stop during the Cougar football game against Liberty at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

While there is no doubt that Mandell's experience (34 games played, 36 total tackles) will benefit the BYU defense tremendously in 2021, his biggest contribution might by with his leadership and attitude. Mandell is the epitome of a high-energy, confident defender. No, he won't always be perfect — but he will always believe that he is capable of making big plays and will convey that to his teammates. When facing good opponents, a team has to have key players who won't get down when things get tough, who can rally everyone around them. Look for Mandell to be vocal and bring a lot of intensity.

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!