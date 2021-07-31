Dozens of articles have been written and dozens more will be written about the BYU quarterback situation as the Cougars replace Zach Wilson, so most observers know quite a bit about Romney. After his first appearance in a disappointing loss to South Florida in 2019, he propelled BYU to a trio of wins including an upset of then-No. 14-ranked Boise State. His trademark is his steady play, as shown in his 65% career completion rate (78-of-120, 1,008 yards, eight TDs, three picks). He is very capable of winning the starting job or once again coming in has an experienced backup and guiding the team to victory.
No. 12: Baylor Romney, sophomore quarterback
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
