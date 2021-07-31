Cougar supporters have to hope that "Zo" (Fauatea) can finally stay healthy and play to his potential. There have been plenty of bumps in the road for the talented athlete from Hunter High, as evidenced by the fact that he was only able to play in four games in 2020 and in nine games in 2019. He has tallied 38 total tackles, 6 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks in his four years in Provo but this could be the year he becomes a much bigger force on the BYU defensive line.
No. 13: Lorenzo Fauatea, junior defensive lineman
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!