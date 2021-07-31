BYU football vs. USC

BYU sophomore defensive lineman Lorenzo Fauatea (55) celebrates a big play during the 30-27 Cougar overtime win over USC in Provo On Sept. 14, 2019.

Cougar supporters have to hope that "Zo" (Fauatea) can finally stay healthy and play to his potential. There have been plenty of bumps in the road for the talented athlete from Hunter High, as evidenced by the fact that he was only able to play in four games in 2020 and in nine games in 2019. He has tallied 38 total tackles, 6 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks in his four years in Provo but this could be the year he becomes a much bigger force on the BYU defensive line.

