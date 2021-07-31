It could be argued that a kicker shouldn't be quite this high on the list just because they play relatively few snaps in a game. On the other hand, it could be argued that the 2020 Lou Groza Award finalist should be higher on the list because he was so impressive last fall. Oldroyd bounced back from some struggles in 2019 with a stellar campaign, making 60-of-62 extra points and all 13 of his field goal attempts (including multiple makes from 50-plus yards out). His performance means BYU can expect to get points when it is just about anywhere inside the opponent's 40-yard line, which can be a huge boost on the scoreboard.
No. 14: Jake Oldroyd, sophomore kicker
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
