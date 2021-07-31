BYU football vs. UCF in 2020 Boca Raton Bowl

BYU freshman tight end Isaac Rex celebrates scoring a touchdown during the 49-23 Cougar win over UCF in the 2020 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

If you want to get a grin out of Rex, just ask him about his post-TD dancing. While he might still be refining those moves, he certainly got plenty of practice getting in the end zone last year. In his first year of significant action, nearly a third of his total receptions resulted in touchdowns (37 catches for 429 yards with 12 touchdowns). Opposing defenses will be trying to keep tabs on him but he finds ways to make plays and that will be tough to stop in this Cougar offense.

