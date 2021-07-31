BYU Toledo Football 36

Brigham Young linebacker Max Tooley (31) in action against the Toledo during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

As part of the BYU linebacker rotation for the last two years, Tooley has been on the field quite a bit and his numbers from 2019 and 2020 indicate his productivity: 92 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, two interceptions, three quarterback hurries and two pass breakups. He has shown that the physical tools are there for him to be a huge problem for opposing offenses. If his game understanding and ability to make the right decision quicker continue to develop, the sky is the limit for what his impact could be for the Cougars this fall.

