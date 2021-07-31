As part of the BYU linebacker rotation for the last two years, Tooley has been on the field quite a bit and his numbers from 2019 and 2020 indicate his productivity: 92 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, two interceptions, three quarterback hurries and two pass breakups. He has shown that the physical tools are there for him to be a huge problem for opposing offenses. If his game understanding and ability to make the right decision quicker continue to develop, the sky is the limit for what his impact could be for the Cougars this fall.
No. 16: Max Tooley, sophomore linebacker
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
