Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A few isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.