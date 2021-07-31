2021 BYU football Media Day

BYU offensive line coach Darrell Funk talks to reporters at Cougar football Media Day at the BYU Broadcasting Building in Provo on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Everyone who truly loves football knows that the engine for an offense is the guys in the trenches. BYU had a great foundation put in place by former offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and his offensive line coaches, but now the responsibility of maintaining and even elevating the performance of the unit rests on Funk's shoulders. This is a coach who understands pressure to get results and will do all he can to make sure the Cougar performance at the point of attack doesn't miss a beat.

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!