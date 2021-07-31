Everyone who truly loves football knows that the engine for an offense is the guys in the trenches. BYU had a great foundation put in place by former offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and his offensive line coaches, but now the responsibility of maintaining and even elevating the performance of the unit rests on Funk's shoulders. This is a coach who understands pressure to get results and will do all he can to make sure the Cougar performance at the point of attack doesn't miss a beat.
No. 17: Darrell Funk, offensive line coach
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
