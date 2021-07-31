BYU Football vs. New Mexico State 01

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi (53) and defensive back Malik Moore (12) celebrate Moore's interception during a game between Brigham Young University and New Mexico State University held Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

A crucial part of the success of the BYU defense is the performance of the defensive backfield, particularly because there are so many opponents who want to throw the ball and get it out fast. This is why Moore, who only played in five games in 2020, needs to be a breakout performer. The Cougars had a number of veterans depart from the secondary but Moore has 30 games under his belt (23 total tackles, two interceptions, one pass breakup) and his knowledge of the game and the BYU defensive scheme will be invaluable if he can stay on the field.

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!