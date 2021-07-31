A crucial part of the success of the BYU defense is the performance of the defensive backfield, particularly because there are so many opponents who want to throw the ball and get it out fast. This is why Moore, who only played in five games in 2020, needs to be a breakout performer. The Cougars had a number of veterans depart from the secondary but Moore has 30 games under his belt (23 total tackles, two interceptions, one pass breakup) and his knowledge of the game and the BYU defensive scheme will be invaluable if he can stay on the field.
No. 18: Malik Moore, junior defensive back
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
