With the addition of Samson and Puka Nacua and the success of Gunner Romney, Pau'u may get a little lost in the shuffle in the BYU wide receiving corps. But this is an athlete who had 45 catches for 603 yards and four touchdowns last fall, one who has proven he is willing to take the punishment going across the middle or make plays near the goal line. Not only that, he is a veteran both physically and mentally who will be a big part of the team leadership that will define the 2021 season.
No. 19: Neil Pau'u, junior wide receiver
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
