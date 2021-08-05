Signal-callers get too much credit and too much blame when it comes to offensive success or failure, but there is still no doubt it is the most high-profile position on the field. That's why every year fans focus so much on who will be taking the snaps.
Most observers guess that Hall is going to win the job, thanks to his athleticism and what he has done in the past. Jeff Grimes said a couple of years ago that Hall was pushing Zach Wilson for the starting job but injuries have derailed the former Maple Mountain star. If he is healthy — and can stay that way — he could finally get a chance to truly shine in the spotlight.