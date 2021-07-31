BYU football vs. UTSA 3

BYU defensive lineman Tyler Batty (92) pursues the play during the 27-20 Cougar win over UTSA at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Few players showed glimpses of what they can become than Batty, who played in just four games in 2020 but tallied 13 total tackles. Four of those were sacks, which led the team, but he also had three quarterback hurries. Now there is a hope that the former Payson High star will be an even bigger presence as his career evolves on the BYU defensive line. If he can continue to make plays in the backfield, it will definitely make a difference for the Cougar defense.

