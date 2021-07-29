2021 BYU football Media Day

BYU assistant head coach Ed Lamb talks to reporters at Cougar football Media Day at the BYU Broadcasting Building in Provo on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

The duties of a head football coach at BYU involve a lot more than just teaching athletes the game. The demands of organization and representing the program are intense, which is why have a competent assistant head coach makes a big difference. Lamb has quietly be a huge asset to Kalani Sitake in that role as well as in working with various aspects of the Cougar defense. His demeanor and knowledge of the what the team is working to accomplish always impacts how well the team does on the field.

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!