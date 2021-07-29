The duties of a head football coach at BYU involve a lot more than just teaching athletes the game. The demands of organization and representing the program are intense, which is why have a competent assistant head coach makes a big difference. Lamb has quietly be a huge asset to Kalani Sitake in that role as well as in working with various aspects of the Cougar defense. His demeanor and knowledge of the what the team is working to accomplish always impacts how well the team does on the field.
No. 21: Ed Lamb, assistant head coach/safeties coach
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
