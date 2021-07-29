Almost six years after completing a stellar career at Timpview and leaving Provo to head 40 miles north, Nacua has returned. In 45 games at Utah, Nacua tallied 82 receptions for 1,015 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has shown he can be a consistent performer already and his combination of athletic ability and game savviness should be big as he joins the BYU offense. If he can find his niche and learn the offense, he will add a lot to the Cougar attack.
No. 22: Samson Nacua, senior wide receiver
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
