BYU football Samson Nacua Media Day.JPG
BYU wide receiver Samson Nacua answer questions during BYU Football Media Day at the Broadcasting Building on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Nacua transferred from the University of Utah to play with his younger brother, Puka, who transferred from the University of Washington.

Almost six years after completing a stellar career at Timpview and leaving Provo to head 40 miles north, Nacua has returned. In 45 games at Utah, Nacua tallied 82 receptions for 1,015 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has shown he can be a consistent performer already and his combination of athletic ability and game savviness should be big as he joins the BYU offense. If he can find his niche and learn the offense, he will add a lot to the Cougar attack.

