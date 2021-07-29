BYU football vs. Texas State 37

BYU punter Ryan Rehkow runs the ball up field during the Cougar game against Texas State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

In the five previous years, the BYU football team averaged almost 60 punts per season. Freshman Ryan Rehkow arrives for the 2020 season — and that number gets cut in half. Rehkow only punted 28 times in 12 games, averaging 45.1 yards per punt with 16 of those landing inside the 20-yard line and only one touchback. He would've been in the Top 15 in the country if he had had enough punts to qualify. While Cougar fans hope Rehkow continues to rarely get on the field, they also know he can play big role in helping BYU win the field position battle.

