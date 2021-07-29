In the five previous years, the BYU football team averaged almost 60 punts per season. Freshman Ryan Rehkow arrives for the 2020 season — and that number gets cut in half. Rehkow only punted 28 times in 12 games, averaging 45.1 yards per punt with 16 of those landing inside the 20-yard line and only one touchback. He would've been in the Top 15 in the country if he had had enough punts to qualify. While Cougar fans hope Rehkow continues to rarely get on the field, they also know he can play big role in helping BYU win the field position battle.
No. 23: Ryan Rehkow, freshman punter
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!