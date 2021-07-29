2021 BYU football spring camp

BYU freshman quarterback Jacob Conover looks to make a pass during spring camp in Provo on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Just how good is Conover? Most BYU fans really don't know. He was highly-touted coming out of high school — but there is a big difference between high school and college. He ran the Cougar scout team last fall and learned BYU's offensive system well enough to be in the mix to get the starting job. It certainly won't be an easy feat to pass either Jaren Hall or Baylor Romney on the depth chart but if he does it (or if injuries result in him getting on the field), his accuracy and decision-making could shape BYU's season.

