Just how good is Conover? Most BYU fans really don't know. He was highly-touted coming out of high school — but there is a big difference between high school and college. He ran the Cougar scout team last fall and learned BYU's offensive system well enough to be in the mix to get the starting job. It certainly won't be an easy feat to pass either Jaren Hall or Baylor Romney on the depth chart but if he does it (or if injuries result in him getting on the field), his accuracy and decision-making could shape BYU's season.
No. 24: Jacob Conover, freshman quarterback
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
