Week 10: Pac-12 begins in first monster schedule of season

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2019 file photo, Southern California head coach Clay Helton, left, smiles at quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) after a 52-35 win over UCLA in an NCAA college football game in Los Angeles. BOth Helton and now-sophomore Slovis will return in November. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

The Trojans had a solid 5-1 record in 2020 but Slovis wasn't pleased with his performance. An elbow injury in 2019 resulted in less confidence, something he hopes he has overcome heading into 2021. If he can rebound like BYU's Zach Wilson did, he could be setting up for a huge season. If he can lead the Trojans to a big year and the Cougars can do well, it could set up a big-time, high-stakes showdown in Los Angeles to end the season.

