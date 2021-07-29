The Trojans had a solid 5-1 record in 2020 but Slovis wasn't pleased with his performance. An elbow injury in 2019 resulted in less confidence, something he hopes he has overcome heading into 2021. If he can rebound like BYU's Zach Wilson did, he could be setting up for a huge season. If he can lead the Trojans to a big year and the Cougars can do well, it could set up a big-time, high-stakes showdown in Los Angeles to end the season.
No. 25: Kedon Slovis, USC sophomore quarterback
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
