BYU football scrimmages as part of spring camp 7

BYU defensive back Keenan Ellis (left) breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Micah Simon during the scrimmage portion of practice on March 23, 2018.

After playing in 12 games as a freshman in 2018, Ellis has been limited and hopes 2021 is the year he can show just what he is capable of. He had 13 total tackles and three pass breakups in eight games in 2020 and should be in position to make more plays this year. If he can prove he is a dependable performer in the secondary, that will allow BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki to have a lot more options with what he does with the players in front of him.

