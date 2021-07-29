BYU football vs. Boise State

BYU freshman offensive lineman Blake Freeland (center) high-fives fans as he heads toward the stadium before the 28-25 Cougar win over Boise State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

Astute BYU football fans remember exactly when they were introduced to Freeland: Oct. 19, 2019. The Cougars were preparing to face undefeated, highly-ranked Boise State with an offensive line that had been decimated by injuries. Freeland stepped in and did a superlative job, helping BYU get the 28-25 upset. Nearly two years later, Freeland has played in 18 games and is in position to make a big difference on a Cougar offensive line that lost a trio of starters from last season.

