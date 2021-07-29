If you are looking for a darkhorse candidate to become a defensive star for BYU, Udo might be the guy. He tallied 25 total tackles with three sacks, one quarterback hurry and a pass breakup in 2020, but his biggest highlight was a play that didn't officially count on the stat sheet. He came up with an interception on a two-point conversion at Houston that started the Cougar rally. Even more impressive was how he played the game, improving during the season and setting himself up for more opportunities this fall.
No. 28: George Udo, sophomore defensive back
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
