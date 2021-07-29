BYU football vs. Western Kentucky 15

BYU linebacker George Udo (7) and safety Troy Warner (4) celebrate after making a big play during the 41-10 Cougar win over Western Kentucky at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct.

If you are looking for a darkhorse candidate to become a defensive star for BYU, Udo might be the guy. He tallied 25 total tackles with three sacks, one quarterback hurry and a pass breakup in 2020, but his biggest highlight was a play that didn't officially count on the stat sheet. He came up with an interception on a two-point conversion at Houston that started the Cougar rally. Even more impressive was how he played the game, improving during the season and setting himself up for more opportunities this fall. 

