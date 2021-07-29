No former BYU star player has caused more frustration for Cougar fans than Whittingham, who has always seemed to find a way to defeat BYU over the last decade. This year is an intriguing one in the traditional rivalry matchup as Utah comes in with pretty high expectations but also with a lot to prove after going 3-2 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Expect Whittingham to have his Utes ready to play and give the Cougars all they can handle in September before presenting the same challenge to the Pac-12.
No. 29: Kyle Whittingham, Utah head coach
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!