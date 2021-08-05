Rumors have indicated that Roderick made a big difference in guiding the Cougar offense to the heights it enjoyed in 2020 but now he is the man in charge. With Jeff Grimes leaving, Roderick was promoted back to offensive coordinator, a role he had in some measure for a few years at Utah.
There are some holes (most obvious being replacing Zach Wilson at quarterback) but there are also a lot of talented pieces to work with. If Roderick can get everything clicking, BYU could once again put up a lot of points and that would go a long ways toward winning a lot of games.