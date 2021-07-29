BYU football vs. UCF in 2020 Boca Raton Bowl

BYU junior running back Lopini Katoa makes a diving catch during the 49-23 Cougar win over UCF in the 2020 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

Few players have been as consistently productive as Katoa, who has been remarkably steady in three seasons as a Cougar. He has tallied 1,225 career rushing yards on 245 carries, while also gaining 695 receiving yards on 67 receptions with 22 total touchdowns. His skill set works well in tandem with Tyler Allgeier and gives BYU a dynamic, experienced backfield combo.

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!