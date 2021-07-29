Few players have been as consistently productive as Katoa, who has been remarkably steady in three seasons as a Cougar. He has tallied 1,225 career rushing yards on 245 carries, while also gaining 695 receiving yards on 67 receptions with 22 total touchdowns. His skill set works well in tandem with Tyler Allgeier and gives BYU a dynamic, experienced backfield combo.
No. 30: Lopini Katoa, junior running back
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
