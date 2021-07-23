Earl Tuioti-Mariner

BYU defensive lineman Earl Tuioti-Mariner poses for a photo at Photo Day on Aug. 7, 2019.

Tuioti-Mariner is another case study of an athlete with ability who has had to fight through adversity. He officially only has three total tackles in his career as a Cougar (all coming in 2019) but he is a guy who has frequently been named as a possible difference-maker up front. Now it is his time. If he can stay healthy and perform at the level he is capable of, he will definitely be a key figure in BYU's defensive line rotation.

