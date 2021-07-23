BYU football Puka Nacua Media Day.JPG
BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua answers questions during BYU Football Media Day at the Broadcasting Building on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Nacua transferred from the University of Washington to play with his brother, Samson, who transferred from the University of Utah.

No one who followed high school football in Utah has any doubts about the type of talent Nacua has. He was brilliant at Orem, perhaps one of the most unstoppable players in Utah prep football history. His college career at Washington didn't quite play out the same way. While he showed flashes of brilliance (tallying 16 receptions for 319 yards and three TDs in 11 games), he also dealt with injuries and other challenges. Now he gets a fresh start close to home.

