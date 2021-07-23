BYU football at Utah State

BYU junior defensive lineman Uriah Leiataua tries to block a pass during the 42-14 Cougar win at Utah State on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2019.

Just like Kapisi, Leiataua seized a chance to return and get another season wearing his blue-and-white BYU uniform. It's been a tough road for the senior as his career has been stymied by injuries. He has had to work to be able to play and this year was no exception. On a unit that lost all three starters, however, he also has a chance to show more of what he can do on the field in addition to being a great team leader.

