Just like Kapisi, Leiataua seized a chance to return and get another season wearing his blue-and-white BYU uniform. It's been a tough road for the senior as his career has been stymied by injuries. He has had to work to be able to play and this year was no exception. On a unit that lost all three starters, however, he also has a chance to show more of what he can do on the field in addition to being a great team leader.
No. 33: Uriah Leiataua, senior defensive lineman
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!