BYU takes on rival Utah at Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl 42

BYU head coach Bronco Mendenhall watches from the side line on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015 at the Royal Purple Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium. SPENSER HEAPS, Daily Herald

One of the most fascinating off-field moments BYU football will have in 2021 is how will Mendenhall be treated when he returns to Provo nearly six years after stepping down as the Cougar head coach. Mendenhall amassed a 99-43 record in 11 years at BYU but chose to leave to take over at Virginia, taking a lot of the Cougar coaches with him. While he has had modest success overall, the Cavaliers certainly haven't become an ACC powerhouse yet. It will be great to have a little reunion, but the game should be intriguing as well.

