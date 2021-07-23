Sophomores are often looked at as up-and-coming athletes who are still reaching their potential. LaChance, however, doesn't really fit that mold. He has already played in 28 games in his BYU career, which definitely puts him as a veteran. With the Cougars losing some key pieces in the trenches, LaChance has to step up and be even better. If he can be solid in pass protection and continue to run block well, it will be a great foundation for the BYU offense to build on.
No. 35: Harris LaChance, sophomore offensive lineman
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
