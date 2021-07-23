Britton Hogan

BYU long snapper Britton Hogan walks onto the field at LaVell Edwards Stadium for the scrimmage on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

One of the most underrated position in football is the job done by the long snapper. Fans just expect them to be perfect. When there is a mix-up, either in communication or execution, the results can be devastating. That's why BYU needs Hogan to continue to be really good. If he is, that will enable the Cougar kicker and punters to be at their best as well. Freshman Austin Riggs could also be called on, if necessary.

