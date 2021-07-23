After the success of 2020, most the BYU players who were seniors elected to move on with many heading to the NFL. Kapisi, along with a couple of others, chose to return. While the senior has seen limited action in his career (nine total tackles, one interception, two pass breakups), 2021 is his chance to shape the course of the defense. Some of that will be on the field but even more important will be his knowledge and leadership.
No. 37: Jared Kapisi, senior defensive back
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
