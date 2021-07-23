BYU football vs. Texas State 33

BYU safety Jared Kapisi (43) intercepts a pass during the Cougar game against Texas State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

After the success of 2020, most the BYU players who were seniors elected to move on with many heading to the NFL. Kapisi, along with a couple of others, chose to return. While the senior has seen limited action in his career (nine total tackles, one interception, two pass breakups), 2021 is his chance to shape the course of the defense. Some of that will be on the field but even more important will be his knowledge and leadership.

