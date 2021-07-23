BYU Football media day 21
Grimes speaks with a reporter as part of the break out sessions on Tueday, June 18, 2019, in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Michael Schnell, special to the Daily Herald).

For the last few years, Grimes has been a lot higher on this list. Now, however, he has taken his coaching acumen back home to Texas just in time for the Bears to host the Cougars. Grimes certainly knows the majority of the BYU players on both sides of the ball but will that make that much difference in mid-October? It's hard to say for sure. The bigger question is whether Grimes can help Baylor once again be a force in the Big 12 conference.

