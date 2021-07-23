For the last few years, Grimes has been a lot higher on this list. Now, however, he has taken his coaching acumen back home to Texas just in time for the Bears to host the Cougars. Grimes certainly knows the majority of the BYU players on both sides of the ball but will that make that much difference in mid-October? It's hard to say for sure. The bigger question is whether Grimes can help Baylor once again be a force in the Big 12 conference.
No. 38: Jeff Grimes, Baylor offensive coordinator
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
