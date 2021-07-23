While Holker may not have gotten the change to shine in the brilliant offense of 2020, he has already established himself as a playmaker. He had 19 catches for 235 yards and a touchdown playing opposite Matt Bushman in 2018. Holker is just back from his mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, so it may take a little while for him to get to full strength. When he does, though, it's going to be big for the Cougar offense.
No. 39: Dallin Holker, sophomore tight end
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
