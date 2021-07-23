BYU Football vs. New Mexico State 10

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Dallin Holker (32) completes a catch before being downed by New Mexico State Aggies defensive back Ron LaForce (23) during a game between Brigham Young University and New Mexico State University held Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

While Holker may not have gotten the change to shine in the brilliant offense of 2020, he has already established himself as a playmaker. He had 19 catches for 235 yards and a touchdown playing opposite Matt Bushman in 2018. Holker is just back from his mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, so it may take a little while for him to get to full strength. When he does, though, it's going to be big for the Cougar offense.

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!