With BYU's leading tackler from 2020, Isaiah Kaufusi, having moved on to the NFL, the Cougars need others to get those stops. One of the top candidates is Pili, who was second on the team with 72 total tackles, as well as two tackles for a loss, a quarterback hurry and pass breakup.
The job of a defender is to get opponents to the ground and Pili (another Timpview guy) did that better than any other returning Cougar. BYU will need him to be as good or better when it battles tough, physical opponents this fall. If he is, it should provide opportunities to force turnovers and give the offense good field position.