Although he has had to deal with the moniker of being "Zach Wilson's younger brother," Josh Wilson expects to emerge as a playmaker in his own right. His numbers in 2020 weren't eye-catching (five total tackles in eight games) but he likely will get more opportunities this fall. If he can show the instincts that made him a force at Corner Canyon High, he could end up as surprising people with the impact he has on the Cougar defense.
No. 40: Josh Wilson, freshman linebacker
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
