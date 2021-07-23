2020 BYU football fall camp

BYU freshman linebacker Josh Wilson competes during fall camp in Provo on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

Although he has had to deal with the moniker of being "Zach Wilson's younger brother," Josh Wilson expects to emerge as a playmaker in his own right. His numbers in 2020 weren't eye-catching (five total tackles in eight games) but he likely will get more opportunities this fall. If he can show the instincts that made him a force at Corner Canyon High, he could end up as surprising people with the impact he has on the Cougar defense.

